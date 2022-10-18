Chicagoland Girl Scouts receive record donation: 'gave us goosebumps'

The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana have received their largest donation ever.

"It gave us goosebumps, all of us we're so excited," said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

On Tuesday, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announced a $4.2 million donation to our local Girl Scouts. It was part of an $84.5 million total donation awarded to Girl Scouts USA and 29 other local councils.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

FOX 32 Chicago spoke with the Chicagoland CEO who says this is a pivotal time for the organization, coming out of Covid, and they are making so many changes.

"We always say you can't be what you can't see. So, a lot of the experiences our girls are getting right now are actually in environments like corporations or different types of organizations where they can go spend a day. We call them spark days, and look at what people do in those environments," Wright said.

There is also a focus on science, technology and law.

A portion of the donation will be used to provide paid troop leader positions in at-risk communities.