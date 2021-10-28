Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place for first time since pandemic

The Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place in the South Loop Thursday night for the first time since the pandemic.

Close to 600 people were in attendance at the Wintrust Arena.

Candace Parker was among the inductees, along with tennis great Katrina Adams.

Former UIC star Curtis Granderson was honored for his terrific baseball career.

Bears receiver and broadcast standout Tom Waddle was inducted, as well as former Sox star and current baseball analyst AJ Pierzynski.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

FOX 32's Corey McPherrin asked Pierzinski if he'd consider managing the White Sox whenever Tony La Russa decides to step away.

Advertisement

"How would I say no to that? Last year a lot of people were asking me that question, and I said absolutely. Absolutely I'd be interested," said Pierzynski. "So if Tony decides it's not his time anymore. I really hope Jerry calls me or whatever. I would be a fool not to listen."