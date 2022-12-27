Chicagoland weather: Another cold morning with wind chills near zero

It’s another cold morning with widespread single digits and wind chills near zero.

Sunny skies yield to some cloud cover as winds pick up Tuesday. It will feel cold this afternoon with highs in the mid-20s.

Temps on hold Tuesday night lead to a bit of a thaw Wednesday. It should be close to 40° with a gusty breeze.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The bigger warmup is staged for Thursday when 50s are likely. Showers are likely Thursday night into the weekend, but Meteorologist Mike Caplan is banking on the computer models once again overestimating how much rain actually falls.

There will be sizable gaps in the rain with temperatures remaining above normal in the 40s well into next week.