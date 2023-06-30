Chicago’s air quality improved, still not so good for ’sensitive groups’

The air quality Friday morning in Chicago was rated merely "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

That’s following two days this week of "very unhealthy" air, according to airnow.gov.

And the city was just barely in the top 10 of major global cities — ninth — when it comes to poor air quality, according to iqair.com. Toronto was on top Friday morning, followed by New York and Washington, D.C.

People with respiratory illnesses such as asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease were urged to avoid being outdoors.

As for the weather, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms off and on through the weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service. Highs Friday were predicted to range from the upper 80s to lower 90s. Temperatures should cool down a bit Sunday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Expect temperatures in the upper 80s for the Fourth of July.