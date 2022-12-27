Chicago's Challenger Hotline offers expert job help — what to know

Family and friends might give you advice in your job search, but are they a global outplacement and business and executive coaching firm?

Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. is — and Wednesday is the last chance to get help from them for a free career and job search over the phone.

"For Americans across the country to call in and talk to a professional job search expert, to get some tips and personal advice whether you're out of work and seeking a new job, or you're in a role and you just want to move up and look around while the job market remains tight and there's lots of opportunities out there," said Andrew Challenger.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This is the Challenger Hotline's 37th year. It's available in English and Spanish, on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.