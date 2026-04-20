Chicago’s Cinco de Mayo parade canceled for second year in a row

Chicago’s annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Little Village has been canceled for the second year in a row, with organizers again pointing to fear within the community tied to immigration enforcement.

What they're saying:

The Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce and Casa Puebla announced they are canceling the 2026 parade and festivities after what they called "careful consideration."

Organizers say the decision is tied to ongoing immigration enforcement actions and deportation efforts under the Trump administration, which they say have created fear and uncertainty for many families in the area.

Hector Escobar, president of the Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce, joined ChicagoLIVE on Monday where he said detentions have been happening in and around Little Village and nearby Cicero, contributing to concerns about gathering in large public events.

In a statement, Escobar said many people in the community have pulled back from celebrations.

"Many families are experiencing fear and uncertainty due to increased immigration enforcement actions and the ongoing threat of raids," the statement read. "Given these circumstances, members of our community have understandably withdrawn from public gatherings and celebrations. There is nothing to celebrate."

The parade typically draws large crowds to Little Village each year to celebrate Mexican culture, music, and heritage.

The backstory:

This marks the second straight year the parade has been canceled for similar reasons.

In 2025, organizers also called off the event, citing fear among residents due to immigration raids and enforcement activity. At the time, they said families were choosing to stay home rather than attend public events.

What's next:

Organizers say they hope the parade can return in the future once the community feels safe gathering again.

"We remain hopeful that conditions will improve in the future, allowing us to once again come together in celebration of our culture and traditions," the statement said.

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to a request for comment.