Chicago's Lakefront Trail partially closed due to high winds, waves

A portion of the Lakefront Trail is closed because of high winds and waves, the Chicago Park District said Friday morning.

The trail is closed to pedestrians between Oak and Ohio Streets.

There is no access from the Chicago Avenue underpass either.

Over the next couple of hours, wave could reach as tall as 8-14 feet. Winds are gusting up to 30 mph.

The wind will continue to stay strong into the afternoon, but will start to die down into the evening.

The wind off the lake is kicking up some lake-effect snow in northern Indiana.