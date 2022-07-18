Chicago's largest landlord sued over dangerous living conditions

Chicago's largest landlord is being sued over unsafe living conditions.

A class-action lawsuit was filed Monday against Pangea Properties.

More than a dozen tenants are accusing the company of fostering dangerous living conditions that include broken elevators, lack of heat or electricity and severe rodent infestation.

Pangea is one of the city’s largest landlords with 423 rental properties that include 7,500 units on the south and west sides.

The company also has properties in Indiana.