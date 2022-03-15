Chicago's Lightfoot, Arwady warn masks may be needed again should COVID-19 surge

Wednesday marks two years since COVID-19 killed the first Chicagoan.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Dr. Alison Arwady and health leaders gathered at City Hall Tuesday to look back on the past two years and ahead at what’s next.

More than 7,500 Chicagoans have died from the virus. The city lost millions in revenue. Businesses were shuttered.

But Chicago’s top doctor says many lives were saved thanks to the city's response.

"You stood firm. You followed the public health guidance. You made the sacrifices that were necessary, and we are a better and stronger city because of your strength, your resilience every single day of this pandemic," Arwady said.

Both the mayor and doctor said their goal is to not shut down the city again, but warn masks may be needed again in case of another surge.