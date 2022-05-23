Chicago's Lightfoot hosts summit focused on keeping young people engaged this summer

Summer vacation is right around the corner, which means plenty of free time for students.

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot hosted a "Summer Action Summit for Youth" to offer insight on what the city is planning. They also discussed how the city and local communities will support youth in the summer.

The summit at Malcolm X College included a panel of youth and round-table discussion aimed at keeping young people between the ages of 11 and 24 engaged during the summer months.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

The event involved community members from all over the city, working to identify meaningful ways to support Chicago’s youth and young adults with a focus on violence prevention.

This summer, the Chicago Park District has made available 242 teen-specific opportunities — including teen camps, teen sports leagues, 10 teen spaces activated in parks, and 30 teen clubs.

Paid summer jobs and other opportunities are also available through the park district.

Registration is now underway for all of these programs.

"We know that our kids need to be fully engaged and it's often a handoff from schools into the parks," said Rosa Escareno, Superintendent and CEO of Chicago Park District. "At the park district, we have 600 parks and green spaces and 250 field houses that are offering thousands of programs throughout the year."

"Even if they’re headed in a completely different direction, we cannot lose sight, we cannot lose hope. We got to do everything we can to bring them back here, particularly those that are the most vulnerable," said Mayor Lightfoot.

Advertisement

Parents and teens are encouraged to download the "My Chi – My Future" app to learn more about opportunities this summer, including paid programs and activities.