Chicago's Lollapalooza releases summer lineup: Doja Cat, Green Day and more

The official lineup for Chicago’s Lollapalooza is out.

Some of the biggest names in music will be performing at the four-day-long festival.

Dua Lipa, Green Day and Doja Cat are just some of the names at the top of this year's bill.

The festival starts Thursday, July 28. First up to perform is Metallica, Lil Baby, Big Sean, Billy Strings, Zhu and 100 Gecs.

On Friday, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Don Toliver and Rezz will perform.

Saturday will feature J-Cole, Kygo, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaskade, Idles and Turnstile.

To close the night, Green Day, Doja Cat, Jane's Addiction, Kid Laroi and Charli XCX will perform.

Four day passes are up for grabs. Single day passes are also being sold for $125. They go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.