Chicago's most popular dog breed is Cockapoo, new survey of dog owners finds

Cockapoos, it's your time to shine in Chicago.

The doodle mix is the most popular breed in Chicago, according to Rover's Third Annual Most Popular Dog Breeds report, released on Wednesday.

The top five in Chicago are:

1. Cockapoo

2. American Pit Bull Terrier

3. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

4. English Bulldog

5. French Bulldog

Rover said that their survey of a thousand U.S. dog owners found that rumors of a "pandemic puppy boom" appear to be accurate, with 67% of respondents saying they had gotten a new dog in the past year. About 75% said they've seen more dogs in the neighborhood.

Nationally, the top five dog breeds are:

1. Mixed

2. Labrador Retriever

3. Golden Retriever

4. German Shepherd

5. Goldendoodle

