Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's most popular dog breed is Cockapoo, new survey of dog owners finds

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Cockapoos, it's your time to shine in Chicago.

The doodle mix is the most popular breed in Chicago, according to Rover's Third Annual Most Popular Dog Breeds report, released on Wednesday.

The top five in Chicago are:

1. Cockapoo
2. American Pit Bull Terrier
3. Pembroke Welsh Corgi
4. English Bulldog
5. French Bulldog

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Rover said that their survey of a thousand U.S. dog owners found that rumors of a "pandemic puppy boom" appear to be accurate, with 67% of respondents saying they had gotten a new dog in the past year. About 75% said they've seen more dogs in the neighborhood.

Nationally, the top five dog breeds are:

1. Mixed
2. Labrador Retriever
3. Golden Retriever
4. German Shepherd
5. Goldendoodle

Illinois couple fosters dozens of dogs during pandemic

Carolyn Roberts and her husband John have turned their home into a puppy palace over the last 15 months.


 