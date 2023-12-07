Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's new paid leave policy faces delay despite City Council approval

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago's paid leave policy delayed after amended by City Council committee

The measure was approved just a month ago by the City Council, requiring all employers to provide at least 10 days of paid leave to all workers.

CHICAGO - It appears Chicago's new paid leave policy may be delayed until next summer. 

The measure was approved just a month ago by the City Council, requiring all employers to provide at least 10 days of paid leave to all workers.

However, the policy was amended by a committee Thursday to add more protection for small businesses.

The change also delayed its implementation by six months. The updated measure will go before the council next week.
 