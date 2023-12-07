Chicago's new paid leave policy faces delay despite City Council approval
CHICAGO - It appears Chicago's new paid leave policy may be delayed until next summer.
The measure was approved just a month ago by the City Council, requiring all employers to provide at least 10 days of paid leave to all workers.
However, the policy was amended by a committee Thursday to add more protection for small businesses.
The change also delayed its implementation by six months. The updated measure will go before the council next week.