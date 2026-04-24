Chicago's Original Rainbow Cone prepares for 100th anniversary, celebrates signature 5-slice cone

Known for its five-slice ice cream cone, The Original Rainbow Cone is preparing to celebrate 100 years this summer.

What we know:

The iconic family-owned business made its debut in the city's historic Beverly neighborhood in 1926, serving its signature ice cream cone — featuring slices of orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry, and chocolate — a combination that remains a favorite decades later.

As the business gears up to mark its centennial on Aug. 29, various activations and celebrations are planned, including on National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 19.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Known for its five-slice ice cream cone, The Original Rainbow Cone is preparing to celebrate 100 years this summer. (Rainbow Cone)

FOX Chicago is taking a step back in time with Lynn Sapp, one of the grandchildren of original owners Joe and Katherine Sapp.

Tune in at 4 and 5 p.m. for a taste of The Original Rainbow Cone.