Chicago's overnight winter parking ban returns Dec. 1: How to avoid being towed

The Brief Chicago’s winter parking ban starts Dec. 1, restricting parking on 107 miles of streets from 3–7 a.m. through April 1. Violations result in towing, a $150 fee, a $60 ticket, and $25 daily storage. Signs and fliers remind drivers of the ban for safety and snow removal.



Even if there isn't snow on the ground, Chicago's overnight winter parking ban is in full effect beginning Dec. 1.

According to city officials, the ban will be in effect during the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. through April 1, 2024, on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city.

"The City’s Winter Overnight Parking Ban helps ensure public safety each winter by allowing emergency vehicles and public transportation to move freely and reducing hazardous conditions for motorists, pedestrians and other travelers," said Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) Commissioner Cole Stallard. "Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events."

The parking ban during the winter months when snowfall occurs can make it easier for traffic flow, according to city officials.

There is also permanent signage posted on the affected routes. In addition, DSS has posted fliers on cars that are parked on the streets affected by the parking ban.

To see which streets are affected, follow this link.

Vehicles that are left parked on the affected roadways will be towed and face a minimum of $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $25 per day, according to city officials.

The vehicles that are towed will be taken to Pound 2, at 10301 S. Doty Avenue, or Pound 6 at 701 N Sacramento.

If you're unsure if your vehicle was towed, call 311 for more information.