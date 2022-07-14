Chicago's police oversight agency releases video to family of 13-year-old boy who was shot by police in May

The family of a 13-year-old boy who was shot by Chicago police in May received videos related to the shooting from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) Thursday.

The shooting occurred on May 19 near the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue.

According to COPA, the incident began when members of the Chicago Police Department's Vehicle Hijacking Task Force Team were made aware of a vehicle that was suspected of being involved in a previous carjacking.

Police officers engaged in a foot pursuit with one of the occupants of the vehicle. One officer then discharged their firearm, striking the minor.

No weapon was recovered from the scene, COPA said.

Officers rendered aid to the boy at the scene.

Materials and videos were released to the family a through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

"While COPA is obligated to adhere to the Juvenile Court Act that prevents the public release of materials under the City’s Video Release Policy, we see this as an opportunity to begin the conversation regarding amendments to this law to allow for increased transparency," said COPA Chief Administrator, Andrea Kersten. "We are open to discussions with the General Assembly and our city elected officials to give families of juveniles a voice when determining what materials may be released publicly by COPA."

COPA said the officer's body camera was activated during the shooting. They also possess third-party and POD video of the incident. But because the shooting involves a juvenile, COPA said it is prohibited by law from making the video public under a city policy that requires most video be released within 60 days.

No information has been released on the officer who fired the shot, but CPD said they were relieved of police powers while COPA conducted an investigation.