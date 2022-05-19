Chicago police officer shoots, critically wounds person who fled stolen car

A person was shot and critically wounded by Chicago police late Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood.

Police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a suburban carjacking around 10:14 p.m. when a person got out of the car and ran in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue where an officer shot him, police said.

Officers rendered aid at the scene and the person was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said. Police have not said how many times he was shot.

Another suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was later found unoccupied in the 3800 block of West Monroe Street, officials said.

No officers were struck by gunfire but two were taken to an area hospital for observation. They are listed in good condition, according to police.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer who opened fire will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days.