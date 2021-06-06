Chicago's Rev. Michael Pfleger holds first Mass since reinstatement

Father Michael Pfleger returned to the pulpit Sunday to roaring applause.

"The last five months have been a roller coaster of hurt, anger, depression, pain, not knowing what people are thinking," Pfleger said during Mass.

Earlier this year, two brothers said the priest abused them decades ago. Last month, the Archdiocese Independent Review Board concluded "there is insufficient reason to suspect Pfleger is guilty of the allegations."

"I couldn’t say what I know, I couldn’t say anything about the allegations. All I could say is I am innocent," Pfleger said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

St. Sabina parishioners supported Pfleger throughout the investigation. The parish council even withheld monthly assessments of $100,000 to the Archdiocese.

Legendary film maker Spike Lee was in the audience Sunday to welcome the activist pastor back.

Pfleger says his work in the community is not complete. When it comes to social justice, gun violence and saving young people, he is passionate now more than ever.

"So whether you like it or not, I got back up and the fight is still on" Pfleger said.

The father says he will continue to pray for his accusers.

Advertisement

This Thursday, St. Sabina is reinstating their massive food giveaway and they are also offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public.