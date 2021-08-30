Chicago's St. Sabina Church hosting another gun buyback event

Chicago’s Saint Sabina Church is bringing back its gun buyback program after much success the first time around.

The church community said Monday it has received enough donations to hold another buyback.

Starting Monday, anyone 25 years or younger can turn in working guns and get money back for them. They will also get to talk to church leaders about resources that their families or the community need.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Back in July is when Father Michael Pfleger and St. Sabina first held the gun buyback event.

"We are focusing on the 25 and younger, and we want them to come in, to bring their guns. We also want them to talk to our mentors, talk to our Strong Futures Program and see how we can help them. Do they need mentoring, do they need employment, do they need counseling," Pfleger had said. "We want to ask them, how do we turn your life around? How do we help you reach your future, goals and dreams you have and turn away from the craziness on the street that some just feel trapped in. We want to let them know they've got other options."

Saint Sabina's Strong Futures Program connects justice-involved, disconnected youth and young adults to full-time employment.

"Our strong future's program works specifically with young people who have records, who are on parole. Some of the young brothers just feel hopeless, like there are no other options for them," Pfleger said. "We want them to know there is another option."

Anyone 25 and under can get $200 for handguns or assault rifles and $100 for rifles. People who turn in high-capacity magazines or clips can get $20.

The first time around, the money was reportedly donated by a businessman fed up with Chicago's gun violence.

Advertisement

You can drop off your guns at The Faith Community of Saint Sabina Church between 8 a.m. and 4 pm.