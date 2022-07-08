Chicago's St. Sabina Church hosts first summer block party for peace

Not far from a shooting on the Red Line train, a South Side Chicago church was holding its first summer block party to promote peace and fun.

On Friday, it was all about unity in the community at Renaissance Park in Auburn Gresham.

The event was a safe haven for kids to be themselves and not worry that something could go terribly wrong.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The summer block party is hosted by Saint Sabina Catholic Church, providing free food for the first one-thousand people.

The original Rainbow Cone ice cream truck was handing out 200 free ice cream cones. There was also music, giveaways, and a lot of joy to go around for the entire family.

The next summer block party is August 19, where there will be a backpack giveaway.