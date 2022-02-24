Chicago's top cop says he expects all officers to comply with vaccine mandate

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says he expects all officers to comply with the city’s vaccine mandate.

On Wednesday, an arbitrator ruled in favor of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's mandate requiring officers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Employees can get a medical or religious exemption.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Superintendent Brown during a press conference Thursday outlined the vaccination schedule, saying officers must receive their first shot by March 13 and the second by April 13.

"Our officers are smart, they have families, and they risk their lives for all of us. We ought to give to them their due respect if they have apprehension making this tough decision about the vaccine," Brown said.

Advertisement

The Chicago Tribune reports about 25 percent of the more than 12,000 CPD employees are not vaccinated.