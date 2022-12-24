Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°.

Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even warmer, with highs in the 22° to 26° range. Wednesday will feel absolutely balmy, with highs 38° to 42°.

Wednesday's warmup will be welcome after a brutal cold stretch that frosted the area in the days leading up to Christmas. The NWS said temperatures fell to -15°F Thursday night into Friday morning, while wind chills fell to -40°F.

Chicago's official low temperature for Friday, December 23 was -8°F, while Chicago's official high temperature for this date ended up being -1°F. December 23 was the coldest December day in Chicago since 1983.