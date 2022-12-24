Expand / Collapse search

Chicago's weather will be changing after Christmas Day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather will be changing dramatically after Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service said that Chicagoans should expect snow on Sunday night into Monday morning. Sunday's highs will be 11° to 15°.

Monday will be warmer, with highs 18° to 25°. And Tuesday will get even warmer, with highs in the 22° to 26° range. Wednesday will feel absolutely balmy, with highs 38° to 42°.

Wednesday's warmup will be welcome after a brutal cold stretch that frosted the area in the days leading up to Christmas. The NWS said temperatures fell to -15°F Thursday night into Friday morning, while wind chills fell to -40°F.

Chicago's official low temperature for Friday, December 23 was -8°F, while Chicago's official high temperature for this date ended up being -1°F.  December 23 was the coldest December day in Chicago since 1983.