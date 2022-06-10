Chicago's Wells Street Art Festival returns to Old Town this weekend

A mix of over 140 local and national artists will showcase their work at the Wells Street Art Festival in Old Town this weekend.

The fest will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wells Street between North Avenue and Division.

Artistic media that will be represented include traditional painting and sculpture, artisan woodworking and metalsmithing, ceramic, jewelcraft, photography, digital arts and more.

Visitors will also be able to sample from local vendors and be entertained by local bands, festival officials said.

Jesse White Tumblers will also be in attendance.

Kids will be able to create a take-home craft at Art on Sedgewick.

Admission to the festival is free. A $10 donation will go to support The Old Town Merchants and Residents Association.

The entertainment schedule can be found below:

Saturday

Noon - Classical Blast

1:45p.m. - Jesse White Tumblers

2:15p.m. - Too Fighters (Foo Fighters Tribute)

4:00p.m. - Nerdvana

6:00p.m. - Too Much Molly Band

8:00p.m. - 16 Candles



Sunday

Noon - Happiness Club

12:30p.m. - Jesse White Tumblers

1:15p.m. - Rosie & The Rivets

2:45p.m. - Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

4:30p.m. - Hello Weekend

7:00p.m. - Rod Tuffcurls & the Benchpress