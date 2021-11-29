Chicago's winter snow parking restrictions take effect Dec. 1

Chicago's winter snow parking restrictions will once again take effect this week.

The city’s annual overnight winter parking ban begins Wednesday on more than 100 miles of city streets — threatening drivers with towing and a minimum fine of $235.

The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., and lasts from Dec. 1 to April 1, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.

People who ignore the posted tow zone face a minimum $150 towing fee in addition to a $60 ticket and an initial $25 daily storage fee. Towed vehicles are taken to pounds at 10301 S. Doty Avenue or 701 N. Sacramento Boulevard.

A separate, snow-related parking ban exists on 500 miles of other roads when there’s 2 inches of snow — regardless of the season.

PDF: City of Chicago Overnight Parking Restrictions Map

The bans were implemented after traffic came to a standstill during major snowstorms in 1967 and 1979. The city says the parking ban on "critical roadways" ensures that plows and salt trucks can quickly respond to winter storms.

The city said drivers can avoid violations by checking street signage. A complete map of impacted streets can be found on the city’s website.