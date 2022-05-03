'Chicagwa': Chicago offering its own brand of canned tap water from Lake Michigan

Why drink 100% natural spring water when you can get it straight from Lake Michigan.

On Tuesday, the city of Chicago announced it is offering its own brand of canned tap water — dubbed "Chicagwa."

The cans will be available for free at a variety of local businesses and feature six designs touching on the city's history.

The campaign is meant to showcase the quality of Chicago’s drinking water and help promote efforts to protect Lake Michigan.

The campaign comes amid another city initiative to replace lead pipes throughout Chicago.

There are approximately 400,000 lead service lines in the city, which will cost billions of dollars to replace.

Locations to get Chicagwa:

The Wieners Circle – 2622 North Clark Street

