No, Chief Keef was not shot in Chicago despite viral rumors

The Brief Chief Keef’s name began trending in the Chicago area after social media posts claimed he had been shot The drill rap artist’s manager addressed the rumors, confirming they are false Chief Keef was just listed on the line-up for Rolling Loud music festival in Orlando



Chief Keef, one of Chicago’s most well-known drill rap artists, set social media buzzing Wednesday after rumors spread online that he was shot in Chicago.

What we know:

Chief Keef's name began trending after posts alleged he had returned to the city’s O-Block neighborhood to film a music video and was shot six times, leaving him on life support.

The rapper's manager, Idris Dykes, responded to the rumors, saying the rapper is fine and was not shot. In fact, Dykes said Chief Keef has not been to Chicago in two years.

(https://x.com/tommygobraazy/)

The backstory:

Chief Keef lived in O-Block (Parkway Gardens) on Chicago’s South Side before bringing drill rap music to the global stage in the early 2010s with hits like "I Don’t Like" and "Love Sosa."

Drill rap, Chicago’s version of gangster rap, is known for its tense, driving beats and raw, unfiltered lyrics about real street life.

What's next:

Looking ahead, Chief Keef is gearing up for a major festival appearance. Rolling Loud announced its 2026 U.S. lineup on Wednesday, with the rapper scheduled to perform during the three-day event in Orlando this May.