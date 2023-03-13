Child among 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-65 in Indiana

A traffic crash on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana seriously injured two people, including a 4-year-old boy, on Monday.

Around 5:45 a.m., Indiana State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near the 222 mile-marker.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a white 2022 Ford F750 box truck failed to break where traffic was backed up from an earlier crash near the 221 mile-marker when a semi-truck tanker loaded with liquid sugar drove off the roadway.

Tanker loaded with liquid sugar goes off roadway in Indiana | Indiana State Police

The Ford rear-ended a gray 2020 Subaru, which then struck a white 2019 Toyota Tundra and then hit a 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The Ford struck the Subaru with such force that it caused "catastrophic damage" to the Subaru and Toyota, police said.

Tundra suffers severe damage in I-65 crash | Indiana State Police

The driver of the Subaru had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to I.U. Health in Lafayette with serious injuries.

A 4-year-old boy who was secured in a car seat in the Toyota was taken with life-threatening injuries to Franciscan Health in Crown Point. He was then transported to Comer's Children Hospital in Chicago for treatment.

Subaru is completely destroyed in I-65 crash | Indiana State Police

The child's parents were also taken to Franciscan Health for treatment.

The driver of the Ford who caused the damage — a 22-year-old man from Shorewood, Illinois — was not injured.

The driver of the Peterbilt was also not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.