Child abuse led to death of 6-month-old baby from Mount Prospect: officials

A homicide investigation has been launched after a baby boy from Mount Prospect died Thursday night.

Zayden Chavez, 6 months, was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital on Oct. 28 after an incident at his residence in 700 block of Dempster Street in Mount Prospect, officials said.

Chavez was pronounced dead around 11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. His death was ruled a homicide due to complications from multiple injuries stemming from child abuse, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No further information was immediately available.