Child actor Nikita Pearl Waligwa, 'Queen of Katwe' star, dies at 15: reports

The star of Disney's "Queen of Katwe" Nikita Pearl Waligwa has died at the age of 15.

Multiple reports, including media from her native Uganda, state that Waligwa suffered from a brain tumor.

She was reportedly diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and received an all-clear in 2017 before another tumor was discovered last year.

Waligwa's body was taken to a cathedral for a funeral service today, according to the reports, and will be buried on Monday.

"Queen of Katwe" tells the story of a young Ugandan chess prodigy named Phiona Mutesi. Waligwa starred as a friend of Mutesi.

Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo also starred in the film.

Oyelowo, 43, took to Instagram to share his grief over losing his co-star.

"We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa," he wrote. "She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on."

The post contained a photo of Waligwa in character, holding up two chess pieces. A quote from her character was also featured in the image, reading: "In chess, the small one can become the big one."

