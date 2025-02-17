Child drowns at home in Bannockburn, officials say

The Brief A child drowned at a home in Bannockburn on Monday afternoon. Resuscitative efforts were made, but the child was pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital. An investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.



A tragic incident occurred in Bannockburn on Monday when a child drowned.

Within minutes, emergency responders arrived at a home in the 1900 block of Illinois Route 22. But despite resuscitative efforts, the child was pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital.

What we know:

The Deerfield-Bannockburn Fire Department and Bannockburn Police Department responded to the call at about 2 p.m.

Firefighter paramedics and officers arrived at the home within two minutes and began life-saving measures. The child was then transported to Highland Park Hospital, where attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

Bannockburn police are investigating the drowning, but officials said foul play is not suspected.

What we don't know:

The identity of the child and further details about the circumstances leading to the drowning have not been released.

Authorities are asking for privacy for the family during this difficult time.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and any additional information will be provided as it becomes available.