Boy fights off attempted kidnapper in Ravenswood

A boy escaped an attempted kidnapping Monday afternoon in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

The 8-year-old was walking ahead of his parent around 2 p.m. near the corner of Ainslie Street and Seeley Avenue when a dark blue Toyota Corolla pulled up next to them, according to Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th).

The driver tried to grab the boy and pull him through the window but the boy hit him and ran away.

The driver, who is described as being in his late 30s, was last seen driving westbound on Ainslie Street, officials said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on the kidnapper is asked to contact detectives at (312) 744-8261 and reference report number JG401528.