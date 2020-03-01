Child grazed by bullet in West Pullman attack, 30 minutes after shots fired on I-57 in Posen in related attack

A child was grazed by a bullet Sunday in West Pullman, half an hour after shots were fired in a related incident on Interstate 57 in south suburban Posen.

The child was grazed about 4 a.m. while in a vehicle with four other people near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue, Illinois State Police said. Medical attention for the child was turned down.

Half an hour earlier, officers received reports of shots fired on the Sibley Boulevard westbound ramp to northbound I-57, state police said.

Officers went to Calumet Park to speak with individuals believed to have been involved in both shootings, police said. Two male passengers in a vehicle targeted in the first shooting were uninjured.

The Sibley Boulevard ramp where the first shooting occurred was shut down from 4:05 a.m. until 7:48 a.m., police said. The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.