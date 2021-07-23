Child in critical condition after being pulled from pond in Lake in the Hills

A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a pond in Lake in the Hills Friday afternoon.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 1000 block of Mason Lane for a report of a child found in water on the Boulder Ridge Golf Course at about 12:40 p.m.

Bystanders pulled the young child from the pond and began resuscitative efforts, authorities said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and treated the child. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities remind residents that bystander CPR can make a difference.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.