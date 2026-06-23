Child missing after disappearing in Lake Michigan at NW Indiana beach

The Brief A child disappeared in Lake Michigan Monday at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City. Multiple agencies searched the water using divers, a boat, and drones. Search efforts were suspended because dangerous water conditions put rescuers at risk.



A child is missing after disappearing in Lake Michigan Monday evening at a northwest Indiana beach.

What we know:

Authorities were notified around 5:40 p.m. that a child had entered the water on the east side of the catwalk, south of the lighthouse at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

Witnesses said the child, who was wearing red shorts, went into the water and then disappeared beneath the surface.

The Michigan City Fire Department, Michigan City Police Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and La Porte County Emergency Medical Service responded to the scene.

Search crews used four Michigan City Fire Department divers, a DNR diver, a fishing charter boat and drones in an effort to locate the child.

Officials said strong currents, waves and poor underwater visibility made the search difficult.

After an extensive search, dive operations were suspended because conditions became too dangerous for rescuers.

During the search, three Michigan City Fire Department divers suffered minor injuries and were taken to Franciscan Health for evaluation. A DNR diver was also injured and was treated at the scene by EMS.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child's age or identity.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation, and search efforts are ongoing. Officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

What they're saying:

The Michigan City Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to pay attention to water conditions, follow posted warnings and stay out of the water when conditions are hazardous.