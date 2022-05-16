Child pedestrian killed by school bus in Cary: police

A young child was struck and killed by a school bus Monday afternoon in suburban Cary.

Around 3:40 p.m., Cary police responded to the area of Cherry Street and Hill Street for a report of an accident involving a child pedestrian and school bus.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the child had been struck by the bus, police said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, police say only the driver of the school bus and one student were on the bus at the time.

Neither the driver nor student were injured in the incident, police said.

Cary police are investigating the accident. The investigation is ongoing.