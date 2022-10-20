Child wounded in shooting that 'may be gang-related': Mount Prospect police

A child was wounded in Mount Prospect Tuesday night in what appears to be a gang related shooting, police say.

Around 8:28 p.m. a minor was found with a gunshot wound in the 1900 block of Seneca Lane.

The child was taken to an area hospital where they are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Mount Prospect police say the victim and four friends were walking near Aspen Drive and Aztec Lane when three people started yelling gang-related comments. The offender then fired at the victim and four others.

The victims ran eastbound and the offenders got in a nearby parked car and left. None of the victims live in Mount Prospect.

Investigators found multiple shell casings in the area. Police say the incident appears to be gang-related.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with any information related to this crime to call the Investigations Section of the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5654.

There will be a heightened police presence in the area as a result of this incident.