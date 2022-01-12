Chilling video, audio released of Buffalo Grove cops fatally shooting man who allegedly called 911 on himself

WARNING: VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND GRAPHIC. VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Buffalo Grove police released audio and video footage of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man in December.

A 911 dispatcher received a call from a man on Dec. 2, 2021 claiming to have two handguns around 12:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a vacant church in the 1200 block of Radcliffe Road, police said.

"Could you guys send some cops to Futabakai School. There's a dude standing out here. He's all crazy. He's got a 9 mm in the right hand and a .45 in the left, so you should probably tell them to come with lethal intentions," the caller is heard saying in the audio footage.

When the police dispatcher asked who was doing the shooting, the man reportedly said, "that would be me."

When the dispatcher asked the caller if he was the one that had the two guns, the caller replied, "I have both of them."

The dispatcher continues to talk to the caller, asking him to put down the weapons.

"I mean, I just flashed off a 9 and a .45 so I'm going to jail regardless, and that's not the thing for me so just tell them [police] to shoot to kill," the caller said.

The caller continues on to say that he loves police officers, and that they would not get hurt.

"And I love police officers. I love everything that they do, but I'm a bad dude, and it's about time that I get what's coming to me," the caller said.

Video footage shows police arriving to the scene and a man pointing two guns to the sky. He then fired shots into the air.

The man refused orders to stop and drop his weapons and began walking toward the two officers when they shot him, police said.

Both officers fired their weapons but only one of them struck the man, who has been identified as 25-year-old Brian Howard.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Officers administered first-aid, but Howard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both officers were evaluated and released from a nearby hospital but were not injured during the shooting.

Advertisement

Police said they believe Howard was the same person who made the initial 911 call.