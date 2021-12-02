Buffalo Grove police fatally shoot man who was firing guns in the air

Police in Buffalo Grove shot and killed a man who was firing two guns in the air and refused to comply with their orders Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:49 a.m. in the parking lot of a former community center in the 1200 block of Radcliffe Road as police responded to a report of a man with a gun, police said.

When they arrived, police saw a man point two guns to the sky and begin firing. The man refused orders to stop and began walking toward the two officers when they shot him, police said.

Officers administered first-aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I heard a few pops and I couldn't discern whether they were fireworks or gunshots but they did cause me some concern," one witness said. "Subsequently, after a brief pause, I heard several more. Somewhere in the neighborhood of four, five or six. After a minute or two, I obviously figured calling the police and letting them know what I suspected happened."

Both officers are being evaluated at a nearby hospital but were not injured during the shooting.

Police said they believe the man firing the guns was the same person who made the initial 911 call.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating.