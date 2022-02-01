Chilling video shows Illinois deputies rescuing family from burning home

New video released by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office shows the true heroism of our first responders.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 31, officers from the Montgomery Police Department and Oswego Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Williamsburg Ct. in Montgomery.

After arriving on scene and not being able to enter the front of the house due to flames and smoke, two Kendall County sheriff’s deputies heard calls for help from the back of the home. They immediately rushed toward the voices.

The officers were able to rescue two individuals and their dog from the home. Both individuals had to jump from a second-floor window as officers helped break their fall.

"Our deputies are always ready and willing to respond and assist in any public safety situation." Sheriff Baird said. "This is another great example of the selfless actions and great care for our community that the men and women of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office demonstrate daily. Deputies Giannotti, Mielke, and Markusic were able to work together with one another as well as with local police and fire agencies to ensure a horrible tragedy did not occur."

The Oswego Fire Protection District eventually extinguished the fire and provided medical treatment to those at the scene. The deputies who were exposed to the smoke and flames were later treated and released.

"It is this strong bond with our community and the great partnerships with all of the area police and fire departments that produce these positive outcomes. We, as a community, are lucky to have all of the first responders who are willing to put themselves in harm's way to help others in their times of need," Sheriff Baird added.