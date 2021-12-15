Chinatown community turns out to remember Woom Sing Tse

A visitation was held Wednesday at Chinese Christian Union Church in Chinatown for Woom Sing Tse, 71, who was gunned down last week.

Tse – a well-known community member in Chinatown – was killed last Tuesday, Dec. 7 just one block from his home, near Haines Elementary School.

Police said Tse was walking to get a newspaper when he was shot more than a dozen times.

The suspect, according to police, started shooting from inside his vehicle, then got out and continued firing his weapon toward Tse. Alphonso Joyner, 23, was arrested about an hour later on the Kennedy Expressway.

Alphonso Joyner and Woom Sing Tse

Tse was married with three children and several grandchildren.

"We live in the community and it’s just been unbelievably tragic to hear the news and experience this," said Paul Ozinga, family friend. "We’re all praying for their family to work through this very difficult time. We’re just very sorry to see something so tragic like this happen. It’s completely unnecessary and we just love them and the whole family dearly."

Those who knew Tse said they are stunned and saddened by his homicide.

"I was blown away, I was just so stunned. We just weren’t ready for it, nor did we grasp what was going on," said Jimmy Lee, family friend. "I have great memories of walking down the streets here, going to some of these coffee shops; he loved playing ping pong, he loved having coffee with his friends, he loved going to some of the shops."

Visitation is set to end at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tse’s funeral will be held Thursday morning.