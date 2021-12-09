Chicago Chinatown shooting: Suspect fired more than 20 rounds at 71-year-old grandfather, prosecutor says

A man accused of gunning down a 71-year-old grandfather in Chinatown appeared in court Thursday as prosecutors said they had no clue why he opened fire, other than "sometimes people just do evil things."

"That’s what happened here," Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said during a bond hearing. "Judge, I can’t give you a motive."

Alphonso Joyner fired more than 20 times at Woom Sing Tse as he walked down a sidewalk a few blocks from his home Tuesday afternoon, Murphy told Judge Maryam Ahmad.

Ahmad said the "overwhelming" amount of evidence described an "execution" and she denied bail for the 23-year-old Joyner.

Several home surveillance video cameras captured Tse walking down the 200 block of West 23rd Place, dressed in a hooded coat as Joyner pulled up in a car, Murphy said. Joyner, wearing a surgical face mask and hoodie, fired seven shots at Tse, paused and then fired seven more times, Murphy said.

Alphonso Joyner and Woom Sing Tse

Tse covered his head and ears before falling to the ground during the second volley of shots. Joyner then stopped the car, got out and walked "calmly" toward Tse while yelling, "Hey! Hey!" and pointing a gun, according to Murphy.

Joyner fired nine more shots before walking "calmly" back to the car, Murphy said.

Tse was struck several times in the head and body, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. Police recovered 18 9mm shell casings on the road and sidewalk.

Shortly after the shooting, police obtained the plate number of Joyner’s car and used at least 10 license plate reading cameras to track him to the Kennedy Expressway, Murphy said. Joyner was arrested a little over an hour later, alone in the car, around Jackson Boulevard wearing the same clothes as the gunman in the video, Murphy said.

Woom Sing Tse and family | Family photo/provided

A gun found tucked between the driver’s seat and center console matched the spent shell casings at the murder scene, Murphy said. Joyner’s hands tested positive for gun powder residue, he said.

Joyner refused to talk to investigators, police said. He has a record of gun charges, and Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said police are looking at other apparently random shootings to see if they’re linked to Joyner.

"Detectives from the North Side have already reached out to these detectives, and we’re comparing everything we possibly can from those cases to this case or any other case that may appear to a random act of violence," Deenihan said at a news conference Wednesday night announcing the charges.

"We don’t know at this time but we’re definitely investigating that based on what happened here," he said.

Joyner was arrested quickly because the Chinatown Community Watch called the commander of the police district on his cellphone within minutes, police said. Cmdr. Don Jerome said information from the scene was relayed to the department’s strategic support center.

Joyner’s attorney said "essential information" was lacking in the prosecution’s case. The car’s tinted windows left the possibility that other people were in the car and could’ve been the shooter, the attorney said.

Joyner grew up in Chicago and lives in the city with his sister, the attorney said.

Joyner was arrested for possessing a gun in December 2020 on the West Side. He was convicted of a misdemeanor gun charge in late October and sentenced to two days in prison. He was released on time served, according to court records.

Tse’s family said he moved to the Chicago area from China 50 years ago and worked as a cook until he saved enough money to open a restaurant and then another.

"He was a man who came to this country with just a few dollars in his pockets and through hard work and his spirit, achieved the American dream," Chicago police Supt. David Brown said Wednesday night. "Mr. Tse built a home and provided for his family. He was a father, a husband, a grandfather, a man of the community, a Chicagoan."