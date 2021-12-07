Man walking on sidewalk fatally shot in Chinatown

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near an elementary school on Chicago’s South Side, and investigators think it may have been a robbery gone wrong.

Around 12:30 p.m., police say the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of W. 23rd Place in the Chinatown neighborhood when a silver 2-door vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking the victim.

The offender then got out of the vehicle and fired more shots at the man, striking him multiple times.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

One person was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

A nearby school was put on lockdown amid the incident.