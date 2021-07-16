Chinatown residents on edge after recent crime spree

Chicago’s Chinatown community has experienced more armed robberies, shootings and carjackings, leaving residents feeling targeted.

Bright lights illuminate the main streets and a private security camera system was installed to deter crime. Several cameras recorded the latest shooting.

A couple was in a parked vehicle on 23rd Street near Princeton Avenue Wednesday night when they were surrounded by four people. Police believe the suspects are three males and one female.

A security camera recorded the group getting out of a Dodge Durango with Illinois handicapped license plates.

They can be seen running past two people on the sidewalk toward the victim’s car while the Durango drives in front of the car to block it. The four suspects open the doors and steal items from the victim’s pockets.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Before they leave, one fires a gunshot, striking the male victim in the hand. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

That same day, a 61-year old woman was beaten and robbed in the 2100 block of South Tan Court near Chinatown Square at 12:20 p.m. Police say two offenders punched the woman, stole items and fled in a vehicle.

Police in the 9th District held a community meeting to talk to residents about their fears and to encourage them to report crime.