Chinese-American veterans receive long-overdue recognition for their service in World War II

The Congressional Gold Medal is Congress’s highest symbol of national appreciation and after 75 years, recognition is being given to thousands of Chinese Americans who served in the military during World War II.

It’s the centerpiece of an exhibit at the Chinese American Museum in Chinatown.

The medal is in memory of Private first class Lew Y. June of Morris, Illinois. He died in 1945 in France by throwing himself onto a grenade to save his squad members.

His family was never located but his story lives in Chinatown.

Twenty-thousand Chinese Americans served this country, even as they faced discrimination and racism at home.

"I hope people will learn how Chinese Americans served in all aspects, by building infrastructure, the transcontinental railroad and also serving in the military," said Ben Lau, executive director at the Chinese American Museum of Chicago.

Congress presented the medals at a ceremony in 2020, the honor coming when anti-Asian sentiment is rising again due to tensions over coronavirus.

But American pride endures.

"I feel proud as a Chinese American that finally we are recognized by the government that we helped this country," Lau said.

Last month, 150 Chinese American World War II veterans were recognized in a ceremony in Chinatown, their families received a replica gold medal like this one.

Most have passed on but it’s never to late to honor the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation.