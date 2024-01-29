Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz: Missing teen last seen on CTA bus before she disappeared

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was last seen Sunday on a CTA bus on Ashland Avenue near Lake Street, according to police. She may have difficulty communicating.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, blue jeans and white Converse shoes.

Iwa-Ruiz is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 115 pounds and standing 5-foot-6 inches tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.