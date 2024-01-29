Expand / Collapse search

Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz: Missing teen last seen on CTA bus before she disappeared

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz was last seen Sunday on a CTA bus on Ashland Avenue near Lake Street, according to police. She may have difficulty communicating.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, blue jeans and white Converse shoes.

Iwa-Ruiz is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 115 pounds and standing 5-foot-6 inches tall.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.

Chiquinquira Iwa-Ruiz | CPD