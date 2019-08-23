'CHONK': Massive cat looking for forever home at Philadelphia shelter
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) - An enormous cat is going viral for his both his cuteness and chunkiness.
BeeJay, a 26-pound cat, is up for adoption at the Morris Animal Refuge animal shelter in Philadelphia.
The shelter tweeted about "big boi Mr. B" Thursday in a bid to raise awareness that the "chonk" of a cat is looking for a "furever" home.
According to the shelter, BeeJay is 2 years old and has a "big heart" fitting of his big size.
Anyone interested in adopting this 'chonk' of a cat can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website to get more information.