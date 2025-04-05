Choose Chicago, city’s tourism agency, announces Kristen Reynolds as next CEO

Choose Chicago, the agency tasked with attracting tourists to the city, announced that Kristen Reynolds will serve as its next president and CEO.

Reynolds will begin the role on May 5, according to a news release.

What we know:

She comes to Chicago after leading Discover Long Island in New York.

During her time leading Discover Long Island, she helped the organization significantly increase tourism revenue and strengthened regional economic development, according to the news release.

She has 27 years of experience in destination marketing, strategic partnerships and tourism advocacy.

Melville, N.Y.: Discover Long Island CEO Kristen Reynolds speaks at Discover Long Island breakfast on March 1, 2024 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Reynolds will take over the role just ahead of a busy summer season for tourism with music festivals, like Lollapoolza and Sueños, the Taste of Chicago and other big events like NASCAR’s Street Race coming to the city.

Last year, the city saw all-time records in hotel revenue and city hotel tax revenue.

Richard Gamble has been serving as Choose Chicago's interim president and CEO.

What they're saying:

Elected officials praised the hiring of Reynolds to take over the key role.

"Kristen Reynolds is a proven leader in the tourism industry and we welcome her to Chicago," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement. "With major global events on the horizon and our city continuing to break tourism records, Kristen’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Chicago’s position as a top destination for visitors, conventions, and business investment."

"Illinois is in the middle of everything and offers some of the most diverse and engaging opportunities of anywhere in the country," said Gov. JB Pritzker in a statement. "I look forward to working with Kristen and Choose Chicago on spreading that message, encouraging people to visit Chicago, and showing businesses why we’re the best place in the country to operate."