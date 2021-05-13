Chris Rock talks newest 'Saw' movie, 'Spiral'

The popular "Saw" horror series returns to theaters this week with the new spinoff "Spiral" — and this time, the series is bringing some A-List actors.

Chris Rock joins the franchise for the first time and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to speak with him about the series’ infamous brutal death traps — and, as an actor, if you actually want to film one of those scenes.

"In any movie, you want to be in as much danger as possible," says Rock. "It’s just good for your character, it just gives you more to act. It gives you more to react to, which means you’re acting less. It means you’re more believable. So yeah, I want to be ripped apart, I want ants poured down my throat. Whatever we can think of!"

"Spiral" opens in theaters around Chicago May 14.

