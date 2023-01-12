Christian Bale stars in new Netflix murder mystery thriller 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Oscar-Winner Christian Bale reunites with writer and director Scott Cooper for the new murder mystery thriller, "The Pale Blue Eye."

Bale plays a grizzled detective in the 1800s who is tasked with solving a murder on the West Point campus, and partners with a young cadet named Edgar Allen Poe.

Bale sat down once again with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to talk about the relationship between a veteran and an as-of-yet-undiscovered genius, as represented in the movie – and wondered if it at all compared to the relationship he shared with director Steven Spielberg when he was 13 years old in the 1987 classic, "Empire of the Sun."

"That would be extremely cocky of me, if I were to agree with that," Bale said. "If I were to agree with that, you should just slap me ‘round the back of the head."

"The Pale Blue Eye" is streaming now on Netflix.