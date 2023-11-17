Christkindlmarkets, Magnificent Mile Lights, and more festive fun await in Chicago this weekend

With the cooling weather, holiday festivities are making a return, and here's a glimpse of some events happening this weekend that you won't want to miss.

First up, the Christkindlmarkets are back! Spread across Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville, and Aurora, these festive markets offer free admission. For the downtown location, consider purchasing a fast entry pass online for expedited access. All markets will close for the season on Christmas Eve.

Saturday marks the illumination of the city with the 32nd Annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade. Starting downtown, the parade features over 200 sparkling trees along Michigan Avenue, with Mickey and Minnie Mouse serving as grand marshals. The parade steps off at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday, Lincoln Park Zoo opened its ZooLights event, celebrating its 29th year. Enjoy new light displays, festive experiences throughout the zoo, a garden-themed light show, and holiday-themed snacks.

For more holiday fun, Saturday brings the Reindeer Run at Brookfield Zoo. While there may not be actual reindeer, you can still catch the race while enjoying the company of other zoo animals.

Additionally, the Randolph Street Holiday Market is making its return, marking its 20th anniversary. This event, the last of the season, promises a festive atmosphere and unique finds.